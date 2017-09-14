Husker Du drummer Grant Hart has passed away

The punk icon was 56

Husker Du drummer Grant Hart has reportedly passed away.

There has been no official comment but according to social media reports, the Husker Du founder has died.

He was 56 and had been battling cancer. Husker Du shared a photo of Hart on their Facebook page earlier today, which you can see below.

Husker Du are due to release ‘Savage Young Dü’ on November 10 – an extensive box set collecting the hardcore band’s earliest recordings and performances.

It will feature tracks from session masters, demos and live tapes for 69 recordings total – 47 of which have never been released. The set will be available digitally or on four LPs or three CDs with a giant book of photos and liner notes.

Grant Hart’s reported death is a developing story.