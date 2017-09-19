The Great Escape announces first 50 artists for 2018 line-up

They've also announced some London spin-off showcases

With this year’s summer festival season now behind us, The Great Escape have already announced their first 50 artists for 2018.

The legendary showcase of new and rising acts takes place in Brighton across multiple venues in May – and this year, the first batch of acts announced will also play the new ‘First Fifty’ shows in London in November.

The first 50 acts on the line-up for The Great Escape 2018 are:

Áine Cahill / Awate / Bad Gyal / Benny Mails / City Calm Down / Coin / Dan Stock /Daniel OG / Denzel Himself / Ebenezer / Feet / Freak / Fred Well / Hotel Lux / Hunter & The Bear / Jerry Williams / Joy Crookes / Katie Von Schleicher / King Nun / Kops / Love Ssega / M.I.L.K / Maisie Peters / Mansionair / Mikaela Davis / Moncrieff / Naaz / Pitou / Promiseland / Ruby Empress / S4U / Sam Fender / Sports Team / Stella Donnelly / Stereo Honey / Tamino / Ten Tonnes / The Ninth Wave / The Orielles / Wild Front

“It feels great to be announcing fifty amazing artists to playTGE18 and to launch the show with its very own festival FIRST FIFTY yet again,” said The Great Escape’s Rory Bett. “This is a really exciting time for new music and we’re fortunate to be able to showcase some of the greatest new talent from around the world. Since TGE started 13 years ago, we have always maintained that the foremost objective of the festival is to produce an internationally-reaching programme that is genuinely representative of the full range of emerging talent in music.

“This is such a really good start and look out for lots more to come from across all music genres.”

‘The First Fifty’ showcases will take place across multiple venues in London from November 21-23, while The Great Escape returns to Brighton from May 17-19. For tickets and more information, visit here.