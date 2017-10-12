Green Day announce new greatest hits album ‘God’s Favourite Band’ – featuring new songs

Green Day have announced details of a new greatest hits album called ‘God’s Favourite Band’ – featuring two new songs.

The pop-punk icons last ‘best of’ collection was 2002’s ‘International Superhits’. Since then, they’ve released a further six studio albums – with the last being 2016’s acclaimed ‘Revolution Radio‘.

Now, ‘Greatest Hits: God’s Favourite Band’ will arrive on November 17. The title comes from a speech in a special introduction from God himself at a gig earlier this year.

Among the career-spanning collection of singles are the brand new track ‘Back In The USA’ and a new duet version of ‘Ordinary World’ with award-winning country music superstar Miranda Lambert. Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong previously collaborated with Lambert at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in 2014 for a live duet in tribute of the late Phil Everly of The Everly Brothers.

The tracklist for ‘Greatest Hits: God’s Favourite Band’ is:

1. ‘2000 Light Years Away’

2. ‘Longview’

3. ‘Welcome To Paradise’

4. ‘Basket Case’

5. ‘When I Come Around’

6. ‘She’

7. ‘Brain Stew’

8. ‘Hitchin’ a Ride’

9. ‘Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)’

10. ‘Minority’

11. ‘Warning’

12. ‘American Idiot’

13. ‘Boulevard of Broken Dreams’

14. ‘Holiday’

15. ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’

16. ‘Know Your Enemy’

17. ‘21 Guns’

18. ‘Oh Love’

19. ‘Bang Bang’

20. ‘Still Breathing’

21. ‘Ordinary World’ (featuring Miranda Lambert)

22. ‘Back In The USA’

Meanwhile, the band are also working on a movie adaptation of their now seminal comeback album ‘American Idiot‘. Last year, Armstrong told NME that progress is well underway with the project, that HBO were behind it and that he’d be reprising his own Broadway role as the character St. Jimmy.

“That’s the plan right now, yeah,” said Armstrong. “We’ve got a green light from HBO, and the script is currently going through a couple of rewrites here and there, so I’m not sure when exactly we’re going to start shooting, but it’s definitely all systems go at the moment.”