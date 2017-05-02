Green Day back in the studio recording new music?

The band are currently on tour in Australia

Green Day have been pictured back in the studio and appear to be recording music whilst on tour.

The pop-punk trio are currently on tour in Australia and played Perth at the weekend (April 30).

Following their gig, Perth-based producer Charlie Young – who has worked with Macklemore, Lil Jon and The Naked and Famous – posted a number of photos of frontman Billie Joe Armstrong to social media. On Instagram, he wrote in a caption: “Recording Green Day.” See those photos beneath.

Green Day’s latest album ‘Revolution Radio’ was released in October 2016.

Recording Green Day #musicproducer #studiosession #greenday #billiejoearmstrong #telecaster #ac30 #recordingstudio A post shared by Charlie Young (@charlieryoung) on Apr 27, 2017 at 6:42pm PDT

Green Day are due back in the UK in June for a series of huge outdoors shows, including one at London’s Hyde Park as part of the British Summer Time series. They will be supported on the day by an impressive bill of support acts.

See Green Day’s full UK/Ireland tour schedule beneath:

Belfast, Ormeau Park (June 28)

Dublin, Royal Hospital Kilmainham (29)

London, Hyde Park (July 1)

Sheffield Arena (July 3)

Glasgow, Bellahouston Park (July 4)

“You know it’s great, we’re playing songs off ‘Nimrod’, ‘Kerplunk’, the new record, ‘American Idiot’, songs that are off ‘Insomniac’ that we haven’t played in over 20 years,” frontman Billie Joe Armstrong told NME when asked about the tour. “We played these shows for the hardcore fans in the theatres and clubs and we just had a blast, and you could tell because the energy in the crowd was energising us.

“They expect us to be great, and we have to live up to that. We just put as much passion as we can into what we do. We write the record together, we make the record together, and it’s our record at the point. When it’s finished, on the day it gets released, it doesn’t belong to us any more. It belongs to the fans.”