Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong pays tribute after his dog dies

Read the singer's emotional Instagram post

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has taken to social media to pay tribute after his dog Rocky passed away.

The singer – whose band released their 12th LP ‘Revolution Radio’ in October 2016 – posted a photo of himself and Rocky on the beach to Instagram, with the caption reading: “Dear Rocky, my singing partner and my midnight home boy. You were a blessing to our family. Have fun in dog heaven writing your memoir ‘if these walls could bark’.. you will be missed”.

See Armstrong’s emotional tribute in full below:

Dear Rocky, my singing partner and my midnight home boy. You were a blessing to our family. Have fun in dog heaven writing your memoir "if these walls could bark".. you will be missed A post shared by Billie Joe Armstrong (@billiejoearmstrong) on Sep 24, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

Meanwhile, Green Day recently pledged a donation of $100,000 towards the Hurricane Harvey relief effort. The band are the latest musicians to offer financial aid following last month’s tropical storm, which devastated large parts of Houston and killed 65 people across Texas and Louisiana.

They will donate the sum directly to Americares – the health-focused charity who have had a relief presence in Texas since before the hurricane hit. They also performed an intimate gig on Facebook Live earlier this month (September 5) to raise money for the relief group.

Speaking in a statement, Americares President and CEO Michael J. Nyenhuis said: “Americares is truly grateful to have Green Day’s support. Their generosity and dedication means so much to us, as we restore health and hope for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.”

Green Day also sparked rumours that they may be working on new music after they were spotted in the studio.

Perth-based producer Charlie Young – who has worked with Macklemore, Lil Jon and The Naked and Famous – posted a number of photos of frontman Billie Joe Armstrong to social media earlier this summer. On Instagram, he wrote in a caption: “Recording Green Day.”