Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong: “The first time I heard Trump was running for president, the first thing I thought of was fascism”

The frontman had strong words for the Commander-in-Chief during a guest stint on Michael Moore's one-man show 'The Terms of My Surrender'

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has slammed Donald Trump in a scathing new verbal attack.

Armstrong was speaking during a guest appearance on Michael Moore’s one-man show ‘The Terms of My Surrender’ at the Belasco Theatre in New York City, which wraps up each performance with a special guest interview.

The frontman joined the filmmaker on stage last night (September 21), where the two proceeded to discuss Trump’s astonishing rise to power.

“The first time I heard of Trump legitimately running for president, the first thing I thought of was fascism,” Armstrong said [via Rolling Stone]. “I was just thinking of all the buildings he’s got his name on. That type of narcissism – wow, that’s not that much different from Saddam Hussein. He’s batshit crazy.”

“This isn’t just a Republican that you’re dealing with,” he added later. “He’s no longer the leader of the free world. I’ve never seen a president that was no longer that.”

Armstrong also had some strong words for the Democrats, declaring that they didn’t “have any cojones.”

“You look at what’s going on in the Democratic party, I look at some of the people talking, I’m like, I’m looking at you again?! It’s a bummer.”

“I met Joe Biden, he’s a nice guy–” Moore began, before Armstrong interrupted: “We don’t need nice guys any more. Nice guys finish last.” The last statement drew a rapturous round of applause and cheers from the audience.

Green Day recently released a lyric video for their track ‘Too Dumb To Die’.