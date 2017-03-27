Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong compares Trump to Voldemort from ‘Harry Potter’

Frontman says the 'Potter' stories give him 'a lot of hope'

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has compared the battle in the US between the left and Donald Trump’s administration as like that of Harry Potter against Voldemort.

Armstrong has voiced his opposition to Trump in the past. Speaking to NME late last year, Armstrong compared Trump to Hitler and blamed the rise of Trump on “uneducated white working-class people”.

Now in a new interview with Rolling Stone, the singer said of his band’s political activism: “I feel we’re a voice to join the resistance. I don’t know what shape or form that’s going to come in. I mean, you can see a little bit of that now with people showing up at town halls. But it’s hard. To think we’re only in the second month of this presidency. It’s like every day you’re fed a different form of bullshit. I think that’s what people are: They’re victims of constant bullshit.”

He continued to say: “I look at my kids as the Harry Potter Generation. There’s a sense of justice about that, in beating Voldemort. It’s a classic tale of good versus evil. To have a role model like Harry Potter that says you can defeat evil, but still be a complicated human being. That gives me a lot of hope.”

Matt Salacuse

Asked about comparisons between Trump and Bush, Armstrong said: “Bush, as far as I’m concerned, is a war criminal. With Trump, we have no idea. Right now it’s just a freak show.”

Meanwhile, ex-Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon has defended Trump in a new interview, arguing that he isn’t racist and describing the US President as “a possible friend”.

