Green Day issue statement as they cancel tonight’s Glasgow show at Bellahouston Park

Fans are less than pleased...

Green Day have been forced to cancel tonight’s gig at Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park – citing adverse weather conditions as the reason for pulling the show. The band have since released a statement (scroll below to read).

This weekend saw the band play a huge show at London’s Hyde Park as part of British Summer Time festival, as well as a gig at Sheffield Arena. Now, the UK tour has been stopped in its tracks, as the pop punk icons pull this evening’s Scottish gig.

“We are sorry to inform you that due to adverse weather conditions it is no longer safe for the bands to perform on stage and unfortunately today’s show will be cancelled,” said organisers PCL in a statement. “Tickets will be refunded from point of purchase within ten working days.”

Some have also been sharing a post from someone on the production team, claiming that there were ‘too many’ production issues for the show to go ahead, as well as bad weather.

The band have now released a statement following the news, which reads: “Glasgow, we are very sad to report that our show today at Bellahouston Park has been cancelled. The local Safety Council, production crew, and concert organizers have deemed the stage unsafe for the fans and everyone involved. We are very distraught about this as we are in Glasgow now and were very much looking forward to this show as one of the highlights of our tour. We have been playing in extreme weather conditions throughout this European tour, and the last thing we want to do is see a show cancelled. We love our Scottish fans and we don’t care if it’s raining fucking sideways, although the safety of our fans and our crew is always our top priority. We love you Scotland, we love the city of Glasgow and it goes without saying that WE WILL BE BACK!”

Slaves, who had been scheduled to support Green Day, have since announced details of a replacement show.

Fans have since taken online to voice their anger and frustration at the news:

Tonight was the last date of their 2017 UK and Ireland summer tour – as fans await news and details of a rescheduled date for the Bellahouston show.