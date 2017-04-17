Listen to three previously-unheard Green Day demos from the ‘Dookie’ era

A new demo tape from the recording sessions that took place prior to the release of the 1994 album has surfaced

A previously-unheard Green Day demo tape – which dates back to the sessions which took place before the recording of their seminal 1994 album ‘Dookie’ – has surfaced – listen to the tracks below.

Prior to the release of their breakthrough third album in 1994, the trio released ‘Kerplunk’ in 1991. The new demo – which features three previously-unheard versions of Green Day tracks – is reportedly from recording sessions that took place between 1992-93.

The fan site Green Day Authority have reported the discovery of the demo tape, which contains early versions of ‘J.A.R.’ (which was first released on the soundtrack of the 1995 movie Angus before appearing on the 2001 compilation ‘International Superhits!’), ‘Having A Blast’ (which did feature on ‘Dookie’) and ‘Don’t Wanna Fall In Love’ (which appeared on the Green Day compilation album ‘Shenanigans’ in 2002).

Listen to the newly-discovered Green Day demo tape below.

