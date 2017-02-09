Watch Green Day invite disabled fan onstage to play with them

Billie Joe Armstrong gave the fan his guitar at their London show this week

Green Day invited a disabled fan onto the stage at their London gig on Wednesday night (February 8).

The US band played London’s O2 Arena as part of their UK/Ireland 2017 tour. During a performance of ‘Knowledge’, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong spotted a disabled fan called Rachel in the crowd, proceeding to invite her onto the stage to play with his band, later gifting her his guitar.

Watch in the fan-shot footage below.

Green Day’s London gig followed dates in Leeds and Manchester. They return to the UK this summer for a handful of gigs, including a massive Hyde Park show. See their tour schedule in full below.

Belfast, Ormeau Park (June 28)

Dublin, Royal Hospital Kilmainham (29)

London, Hyde Park (July 1)

Glasgow,Bellahouston Park (July 4)

Green Day headline British Summer Time at Hyde Park on July 1. Tickets are on sale now and available here.

It was recently announced that Green Day’s Hyde Park show will be supported by punk veterans Rancid, along with Gogol Bordello, The Hives, The Living End, Beach Slang, SWMRS, Sunflower Bean and Public Access TV.

Billie Joe Armstrong recently spoke out after Donald Trump’s first week in office, which saw him sign executive orders banning the entry to the US of citizens from seven predominately Muslim countries and block US funding to international organisations that so much as offer information about abortion services.

The punk frontman posted a lengthy message on his Instagram page last month (January 28), criticising these actions and urging fans to show compassion to each other.

“I feel like I’m in a state of shock,” he wrote, as Rolling Stone reports. “The executive orders Trump is signing feels like a vendetta.. Trump is not only taking out his revenge on the people who protested him, but also the average American that just didn’t vote for him.”

“These reckless decisions on healthcare, Muslim-Americans, immigration, environmental protection, freedom of speech, freedom of press, women’s right to choose what to do with their bodies, suggesting sending in the feds to Chicago .. are signs of a man that is trying to redefine what it is that keeps our common union as Americans..”

