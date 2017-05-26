Watch the trailer for Green Day documentary ‘Turn It Around’

Iggy Pop narrates the film, which also features Metallica, The Offspring, Bad Religion and Gun N’ Roses.

The trailer for the new Green Day documentary has been released. Titled ‘Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk’, it’s set to premiere on May 31.

The trailer features footage of renowned punk rock area Gilman Street in San Francisco, as well as snippets of interviews with members of Guns N’ Roses, Neurosis, Spitboy and The Beatnigs.

Iggy Pop narrates the film, opening the trailer by saying: “To those who live it, punk rock is something more – it is a conversation with society.” You can see the trailer below.

Green Day act as executive producers on the film, while Corbett Redford directs. Redford is also currently working on a film titled ‘Year Zero: The Politics of Punk.’

Meanwhile, Green Day sparked rumours that they may be working on new music after they were spotted in the studio.

Perth-based producer Charlie Young – who has worked with Macklemore, Lil Jon and The Naked and Famous – posted a number of photos of frontman Billie Joe Armstrong to social media. On Instagram, he wrote in a caption: “Recording Green Day.”

Green Day’s latest album ‘Revolution Radio’ was released in October 2016.

Green Day are due back in the UK in June for a series of huge outdoors shows, including one at London’s Hyde Park as part of the British Summer Time series. They will be supported on the day by an impressive bill of support acts.

See Green Day’s full UK/Ireland tour schedule beneath:

Belfast, Ormeau Park (June 28)

Dublin, Royal Hospital Kilmainham (29)

London, Hyde Park (July 1)

Sheffield Arena (July 3)

Glasgow, Bellahouston Park (July 4)

“You know it’s great, we’re playing songs off ‘Nimrod’, ‘Kerplunk’, the new record, ‘American Idiot’, songs that are off ‘Insomniac’ that we haven’t played in over 20 years,” frontman Billie Joe Armstrong told NME when asked about the tour. “We played these shows for the hardcore fans in the theatres and clubs and we just had a blast, and you could tell because the energy in the crowd was energising us.”