Featuring George Michael, saxophones, rarites
Last night saw Green Day kick off their 2017 European tour in Italy – giving fans a taster of what to expect when they hit the UK next month. See footage and the setlist below.
The set leaned largely on tracks from ‘Revolution Radio’, ‘American Idiot’ and ‘Dookie’, but also saw them air ‘Jaded’ from ‘Insomniac’ for the first time since 2011, while also performing early cuts from ‘Kerplunk’ with ‘Christie Road’ and ‘Welcome To Paradise’. Not only that, but the set also featured their medley of covering both ‘Shout’ by LuLu and ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ by The Rolling Stones – along with a snippet of ‘Careless Whisper’ by the late George Michael during ‘King For A Day’.
“You know it’s great, we’re playing songs off ‘Nimrod’, ‘Kerplunk’, the new record, ‘American Idiot’, songs that are off ‘Insomniac’ that we haven’t played in over 20 years,” frontman Billie Joe Armstrong told NME about what to expect from tour. “We played these shows for the hardcore fans in the theatres and clubs and we just had a blast, and you could tell because the energy in the crowd was energising us.
“They expect us to be great, and we have to live up to that. We just put as much passion as we can into what we do. We write the record together, we make the record together, and it’s our record at the point. When it’s finished, on the day it gets released, it doesn’t belong to us any more. It belongs to the fans.”
Green Day’s setlist was:
Know Your Enemy
Bang Bang
Revolution Radio
Holiday
Letterbomb
Boulevard of Broken Dreams
Longview
Youngblood
Welcome to Paradise
Brain Stew
Jaded (First time live since 2011)
Christie Road
Burnout
Scattered
Hitchin’ a Ride
Waiting
Are We the Waiting
St. Jimmy
Basket Case
She
King for a Day
Shout / (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
Still Breathing
When I Come Around
Forever Now
Encore:
American Idiot
Jesus of Suburbia
Encore 2:
Ordinary World
Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)
See Green Day’s full UK/Ireland 2017 tour schedule beneath:
Leeds, First Direct Arena (February 5, 2017)
Manchester, Manchester Arena (6)
London, O2 Arena (8)
Belfast, Ormeau Park (June 28)
Dublin, Royal Hospital Kilmainham (29)
London, Hyde Park (July 1)
Glasgow,Bellahouston Park (July 4)
