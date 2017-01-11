Featuring George Michael, saxophones, rarites

Last night saw Green Day kick off their 2017 European tour in Italy – giving fans a taster of what to expect when they hit the UK next month. See footage and the setlist below.

The set leaned largely on tracks from ‘Revolution Radio’, ‘American Idiot’ and ‘Dookie’, but also saw them air ‘Jaded’ from ‘Insomniac’ for the first time since 2011, while also performing early cuts from ‘Kerplunk’ with ‘Christie Road’ and ‘Welcome To Paradise’. Not only that, but the set also featured their medley of covering both ‘Shout’ by LuLu and ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ by The Rolling Stones – along with a snippet of ‘Careless Whisper’ by the late George Michael during ‘King For A Day’.

“You know it’s great, we’re playing songs off ‘Nimrod’, ‘Kerplunk’, the new record, ‘American Idiot’, songs that are off ‘Insomniac’ that we haven’t played in over 20 years,” frontman Billie Joe Armstrong told NME about what to expect from tour. “We played these shows for the hardcore fans in the theatres and clubs and we just had a blast, and you could tell because the energy in the crowd was energising us.

“They expect us to be great, and we have to live up to that. We just put as much passion as we can into what we do. We write the record together, we make the record together, and it’s our record at the point. When it’s finished, on the day it gets released, it doesn’t belong to us any more. It belongs to the fans.”

Green Day’s setlist was:

Know Your Enemy

Bang Bang

Revolution Radio

Holiday

Letterbomb

Boulevard of Broken Dreams

Longview

Youngblood

Welcome to Paradise

Brain Stew

Jaded (First time live since 2011)

Christie Road

Burnout

Scattered

Hitchin’ a Ride

Waiting

Are We the Waiting

St. Jimmy

Basket Case

She

King for a Day

Shout / (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

Still Breathing

When I Come Around

Forever Now

Encore:

American Idiot

Jesus of Suburbia

Encore 2:

Ordinary World

Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)

