Green Day and Ed Sheeran accidentally announced for Glastonbury Festival 2017?

The mistake came during BBC's coverage of Foo Fighters' headline announcement

Both Green Day and Ed Sheeran were accidentally announced for this summer’s Glastonbury Festival at the weekend.

Friday night (February 24) saw Foo Fighters confirmed for Glastonbury at a surprise intimate show in the nearby village of Frome, Somerset.

However, following the confirmation, the BBC published a news story that also reported that Sheeran and Green Day had also been announced, later retracting the claims.

The BBC have since issued a statement on the error that reads: “A previous version of this story mistakenly said Ed Sheeran and Green Day have also been confirmed. This is an error and was not based on any official sources.”

It remains to be seen whether Green Day and Ed Sheeran will indeed play this year’s festival or not.

Getty

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters have have teased the possibility of playing an extra-long set at Glastonbury 2017.

During the secret gig at Frome’s Cheese and Grain, frontman Dave Grohl said: “I asked Michael [Eavis] if he’d let us play for three hours, he said yes.”

Glastonbury 2017 will run from June 21-25. So far, Radiohead are the only other officially confirmed headliner, while Wiley has confirmed himself for the festival, London Grammar have said they’ve been booked, and The Avalanches have also leaked that they will be performing.

Last month, Glastonbury organisers Michael and Emily Eavis told NME that they’d booked ‘twice as many bands for 2017‘ and they’d be introducing a new ‘drive-in cinema area‘.