Green Day donate $100,000 towards Hurricane Harvey relief effort

The trio will also broadcast a special intimate gig on Facebook Live later today (September 5) to raise money for Americares

Green Day have pledged a donation of $100,000 towards the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.

The band are the latest musicians to offer financial aid following last month’s tropical storm, which devastated large parts of Houston and killed 65 people across Texas and Louisiana.

Green Day will donate the sum directly to Americares – the health-focused charity who have had a relief presence in Texas since before the hurricane hit – while they will also perform an intimate gig on Facebook Live later today (September 5) to raise money for the relief group.

Speaking in a statement, Americares President and CEO Michael J. Nyenhuis said: “Americares is truly grateful to have Green Day’s support. Their generosity and dedication means so much to us, as we restore health and hope for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.”

The band will perform the intimate gig from backstage at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida, where they are playing a full show later tonight. The Facebook Live performance will commence at 4pm EST (9pm GMT).

Meanwhile, a ‘Hand in Hand’ telethon in aid of the victims of Hurricane Harvey will be held next week – with Beyoncé and George Clooney among the latest names to be added to the bill.