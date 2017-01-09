Green Day announce 2017 North American tour

Catfish and the Bottlemen to support

Green Day have announced details of a North American tour for this coming summer.

The band, who released their twelfth studio album ‘Revolution Radio’ in October, will tour the US and Canada during August and September, playing 24 shows in total.

Catfish and the Bottlemen will open for Green Day at all of the dates.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (January 13). See the full dates below.

Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre (August 1)

Portland, OR – Moda Center (2)

Oakland, CA – Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum (5)

Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre (7)

Englewood, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre (9)

Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center (11)

Omaha, NE – CenturyLink Center (12)

Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (14)

Noblesville, IN – Klipsch Music Center (16)

Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage (18)

Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center (20)

Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center (21)

Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Performing Arts Center (26)

Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center (28)

Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre (29)

Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion (31)

Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (September 1)

West Palm Beach, FL – Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre (3)

Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre (5)

Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater (6)

San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center (8)

Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater (9)

Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater (11)

Chula Vista, CA – Sleep Train Amphitheatre (13)

Green Day are also set to tour the UK in February, before returning for shows in June and July.

Green Day recently told NME that they’re inspired by their fans’ “expectations of them to be great”, as they discuss what goes into putting the setlist together of their upcoming tour. Watch our video interview with the band below.

“You know it’s great, we’re playing songs off ‘Nimrod’, ‘Kerplunk’, the new record, ‘American Idiot’, songs that are off ‘Insomniac’ that we haven’t played in over 20 years,” frontman Billie Joe Armstrong told NME. “We played these shows for the hardcore fans in the theatres and clubs and we just had a blast, and you could tell because the energy in the crowd was energising us.”

“They expect us to be great, and we have to live up to that. We just put as much passion as we can into what we do. We write the record together, we make the record together, and it’s our record at the point. When it’s finished, on the day it gets released, it doesn’t belong to us any more. It belongs to the fans.”

Mike Dirnt added: “We have a thing where either we’ll work it out at soundcheck, or we’ll just make a mess, make something memorable happen on the spot. That’s the one thing about this band – we just jump into stuff, even if it’s in the middle of a show.”