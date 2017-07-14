The punk icons have come up with quite a fitting name for the band too

Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong and Rancid‘s Tim Armstrong have come together to form a new supergroup.

The pair, who are not related, are joined by Billie Joe’s son Joey and Tim’s nephew Rey in the band. Their name? The Armstrongs.

The group have already released their first song ‘If There Ever Was A Time’ and all of the proceeds from it will be given to 924 Gilman, an East Bay all-ages non-profit punk venue where Rancid and Green Day both played early in their careers.

As Spin reports, the single will be released in physical format by Hellcat Records. You can listen to it below.

Recently, Green Day were forced to defend their performance at Madrid’s Mad Cool festival after an acrobat fell to his death ahead of their headline set.

Pedro Aunión Monroy was attempting a between-sets stunt before the punk trio played, which involved an illuminated box suspended by a crane. He fell 100 feet and died from injuries suffered in the accident soon after.

Following criticism for going ahead with their performance, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has written a statement, published on the band’s website. “Many of you are wondering why we continued to play our show after the accident,” he wrote. “Green Day did not hear about the accident until after our show was over. We didn’t even know there was an acrobat performance at all.”

As Rolling Stone reports, the group’s set only suffered a slight delay after the accident, causing festival-goers to accuse both the band and Mad Cool organisers of insensitivity. Festival bosses said the event continued as planned for “security reasons”.