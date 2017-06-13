Watch Green Day take a trip down memory lane in new ‘Revolution Radio’ video

Punk legends combine old and new footage in new clip for their latest album's title-track

Green Day have shared a new video for their track ‘Revolution Radio’.

The song is lifted from the band’s latest album, their 12th LP of the same name. ‘Revolution Radio’ was released in October 2016.

The group have now shared this new video, which intersperses new live footage with clips of one of the band’s earliest gigs. Watch below.

Meanwhile, Green Day sparked rumours that they may be working on new music after they were spotted in the studio.

Perth-based producer Charlie Young – who has worked with Macklemore, Lil Jon and The Naked and Famous – posted a number of photos of frontman Billie Joe Armstrong to social media last month. On Instagram, he wrote in a caption: “Recording Green Day.”

Green Day are due back in the UK later in June for a series of huge outdoors shows, including one at London’s Hyde Park as part of the British Summer Time series. They will be supported on the day by an impressive bill of support acts.

See Green Day’s full UK/Ireland tour schedule beneath:

Belfast, Ormeau Park (June 28)

Dublin, Royal Hospital Kilmainham (29)

London, Hyde Park (July 1)

Sheffield Arena (July 3)

Glasgow, Bellahouston Park (July 4)

“You know it’s great, we’re playing songs off ‘Nimrod’, ‘Kerplunk’, the new record, ‘American Idiot’, songs that are off ‘Insomniac’ that we haven’t played in over 20 years,” frontman Billie Joe Armstrong told NME when asked about the tour. “We played these shows for the hardcore fans in the theatres and clubs and we just had a blast, and you could tell because the energy in the crowd was energising us.”