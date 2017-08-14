Green Day have split with their manager of over 20 years

The band have been with Pat Magnarella since 1996

Green Day have parted ways with their manager of 21 years, Pat Magnarella.

Magnarella began managing the band in 1996 – two years after their break-through album Dookie.

It’s been reported that Green Day will sign with Jonathan Daniel at Crush Music. The company looks after the likes of Sia, Fall Out Boy, and Lorde.

Magnarella was not only the band’s manager but he also served as a producer on the cast album for “American Idiot,” and ran Armstrong’s independent label Adeline Records.

Magnarella is yet to make an official comment on the switch-up.

Meanwhile, Billie Joe Armstrong has condemned the attacks in Charlottesville which saw rally supporters and counter-protesters come head-to-head over the weekend.

Armstrong took to Facebook to write: “I feel like what happened in Charlottesville goes beyond the point of anger. It makes me sad and desperate. shocked. I f—king hate racism more than anything.”

“I fucking hate racism more than anything. music and social justice have always gone hand and hand with me. we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for “the time they are a changing” .. some people don’t agree. the spirit of green day has always been about rising above oppression. and sticking up for what you believe in and singing it at the top of your lungs,” he added, ending the post with “Nazi punks fuck off.”