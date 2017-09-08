Watch Green Day’s new animated lyric video for ‘Too Dumb To Die’

Song features on band's latest album 'Revolution Radio'

Green Day have shared a lyric video for their track ‘Too Dumb To Die’.

The song is lifted from the band’s latest album, their 12th LP ‘Revolution Radio’, released in October 2016.

The animated clip was made by Joseba Elorza, also known as MiraRuido. Watch below:

Meanwhile, Green Day have pledged a donation of $100,000 towards the Hurricane Harvey relief effort. The band are the latest musicians to offer financial aid following last month’s tropical storm, which devastated large parts of Houston and killed 65 people across Texas and Louisiana.

They will donate the sum directly to Americares – the health-focused charity who have had a relief presence in Texas since before the hurricane hit. They also performed an intimate gig on Facebook Live earlier this week (September 5) to raise money for the relief group.

Speaking in a statement, Americares President and CEO Michael J. Nyenhuis said: “Americares is truly grateful to have Green Day’s support. Their generosity and dedication means so much to us, as we restore health and hope for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.”

Green Day also sparked rumours that they may be working on new music after they were spotted in the studio.

Perth-based producer Charlie Young – who has worked with Macklemore, Lil Jon and The Naked and Famous – posted a number of photos of frontman Billie Joe Armstrong to social media earlier this summer. On Instagram, he wrote in a caption: “Recording Green Day.”