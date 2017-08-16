Watch Green Day address Charlottesville attacks in ‘Troubled Times’ video

Song is lifted from the band's 2016 album 'Revolution Radio'

Green Day have shared a video for their song ‘Troubled Times’, splicing in news clips of President Trump and the recent Charlottesville attacks.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

‘Troubled Times’ is lifted from the band’s 2016 album ‘Revolution Radio’ and its video (scroll below to watch) shows frontman Billie Joe Armstrong while headphones on while mouthing the song’s lyrics, interspersed with news footage of the clashes between alt-right protestors and counter-protestors in Charlottesville, Virginia at the weekend.

Armstrong had recently condemned the attacks in Charlottesville. Writing on Facebook, the frontman said: “I feel like what happened in Charlottesville goes beyond the point of anger. It makes me sad and desperate. shocked. I ucking hate racism more than anything.”

“I fucking hate racism more than anything. music and social justice have always gone hand and hand with me. we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for “the time they are a changing” .. some people don’t agree. the spirit of green day has always been about rising above oppression. and sticking up for what you believe in and singing it at the top of your lungs,” he added, ending the post with “Nazi punks fuck off.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Meanwhile, Green Day have parted ways with their manager of 21 years. Pat Magnarella began managing the band in 1996 – two years after their break-through album Dookie.

It’s been reported that Green Day will sign with Jonathan Daniel at Crush Music. The company looks after the likes of Sia, Fall Out Boy, and Lorde.