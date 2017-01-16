Watch Green Day take aim at Trump in new ‘Troubled Times’ video

Politically-charged clip comes on Martin Luther King Day

Green Day have marked Martin Luther King Day by sharing a new music video for their song ‘Troubled Times’.

The clip for the ‘Revolution Radio’ track takes aim at President-elect Donald Trump, while also paying tribute to the late civil rights activist King. Watch beneath.

The band released their twelfth studio album ‘Revolution Radio’ last October. They are set to tour the UK, Europe and North America this year.

Frontman Billie Joe

Armstrong has said that the shock victory of Donald Trump in the Presidential election feels like “a death in the family” and has called for “something drastic” to remove him from office.

The singer has compared Trump to Hitler and revealed that even some of his own family were Trump voters in the run-up to the election. Speaking to NME after the results were revealed, Armstrong said that the weight of the Republican’s victory were difficult for the nation to comprehend – and why ‘everybody is scared out of their minds.

“Well everything feels brand new right now, and pretty raw – but but I don’t think anybody was prepared and that’s why you see so much shock and outrage right now,” Armstrong told NME. “Nobody thought Trump would win and that’s why everybody is scared out of their minds, but I think that when you get desperate and feel that you’re not heard. Already, you are starting to see demonstrations. for example there were 100,000 people in New York and there’s a lot more to come. I hope that continues.”

Armstrong continued: “I think a lot of people are grieving, it’s like there has been a death in the family. That’s what’s going on. So I know it’s really hard to laugh while you’re scared – that’s what comedians say, so most people are scared. When the smoke begins to clear, you’ll see creative people speaking out.”

