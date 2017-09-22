Greg James and Dotty to host new BBC music show ‘Sounds Like Friday Night’

Music is back on the beeb...

Greg James and Radio 1 Xtra’s Dotty are set to bring music back to the BBC on Friday nights with a new live show.

‘Sounds Like Friday Night’ is set to make its debut next month, and will see the pair sharing presenting duties with a different major music artist every week.

The show, which is set to broadcast live from BBC Television Centre in White City, also promises a mixture of live performances, interviews, and sketches – along with the opportunity for music fans to get their opinions heard.

Radio 1 drive time host Greg will oversee the interviews, while Dotty is set to be the voice of of the viewers as she heads out to meet get up and close with music fans across the UK.

Royal Blood have also given their mark of approval to the show too, after being enlisted to record the theme tune.

“We have been missing a primetime music show from our TV screens for far too long, so it’s fair to say being part of Sounds Like Friday Night is something I’m really, really excited about”, Greg James said.

“One thing that’s fantastic about the show is being able to provide new and emerging acts a home alongside the megastars, introducing them to a new audience. Also having the opportunity to interview and have a laugh with some of the biggest stars in the world, on the actual telly, is completely brilliant. I can’t wait to get going!”

Dotty said: “I’m thrilled to be part of Sounds Like Friday Night, it’s going to be an amazing show. Each week I’ll be meeting fellow music fans from around the UK, getting the lowdown from the viewers on social media and bringing the best music to you at home. I can’t wait!”

A specific air date in October is yet to be announced.