Simon Cowell’s Grenfell Tower charity single racks up huge opening day sales

It's now "all but certain" to debut at Number One.

Simon Cowell’s Grenfell Tower charity single has racked up the biggest opening day sales of the decade.

The all-star collaboration, a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ billed to ‘Artists for Grenfell’, was released yesterday morning (June 21). The music video followed later in the day.

According to the Official Charts Company, the single sold 120,000 in its first day of release. It’s now “all but certain” to debut at Number One on tomorrow’s singles chart. The single’s nearest rival, ‘Despacito’ by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, is 40,000 copies behind.

The single features contributions from Stormzy, Robbie Williams, Bastille‘s Dan Smith, The Who‘s Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, Nile Rodgers, Dua Lipa, and Rita Ora.

Queen’s Brian May, The Libertines’ Carl Barât, One Direction stars Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson, Geri Halliwell and Emeli Sandé all appear on the single too. They’re joined by Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones, Leona Lewis, Craig David, Tulisa, James Blunt, James Arthur, Labrinth, Jessie J and many more.

Cowell says of the single: “Following the tragic fire at Grenfell Tower in West London, the record industry came together to record a single for the victims of the disaster. Over 50 artists gave their time and support to make this happen.”

The X Factor mogul is also encouraging people to donate money to help victims of the fire through an Artists for Grenfell website. He says: “This website has been built to create a donation page which, together with the money raised by the record, will hopefully encourage people to donate whatever they can to help those who have been affected by this terrible event. All donations made here will be used by The London Community Foundation to help those in need.”

Grenfell Tower, a 24-storey building in north Kensington, west London, was ravaged by a fire in the early hours of last Wednesday morning (June 14). The Metropolitan police have said that a total of 79 people are now presumed dead, making the Grenfell tragedy the deadliest fire to hit mainland Britain in over 100 years.