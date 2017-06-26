Anger sparked after Grenfell Tower fundraiser is axed following venue’s objection to bashment music

Stormzy was among the high-profile names to slam Shoreditch's Trapeze Bar for their decision to cancel the charity event

The postponement of a fundraiser to benefit the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire has attracted widespread criticism after the venue claimed that the event’s offer of bashment music would attract a “poor quality demographic.”

The #CXLTURE charity event had been due to take place at Shoreditch’s Trapeze Bar on Thursday (June 29), with the planned night aiming to raise £1000 for “those who have been affected by the fire at Grenfell Tower in west London.”

However, organisers Haqiqi Events announced on Saturday (June 24) that the event had been postponed as Trapeze had objected to the “crap” bashment and trap music that was due to be played on the night.

A screenshot of an email from Trapeze’s general manager to Haqiqi reads: “I am disappointed that I see your artwork and flyers have described that your music genres include Bashment and Trap music. Both of which were not described when we requested information about the event.

“These types of music are crap and we do not entertain them as they attract poor quality demographic and result in problems.”

The tweet attracted an angry reaction online, with Stormzy among those who publicly expressed their dismay at Trapeze’s reasoning.

Haqiqi Events founder Taireen Hussain said in a statement that they were “bitterly disappointed” at Trapeze’s decision to cancel the event.

“We had the aim to have a night that throws down the stereotypes, crushes division and demolishes the bad name we so frequently hear for RNB, Hip Hop and Trap nights,” the statement read. “We were bitterly disappointed.”

In response to the backlash, Trapeze apologised for the furore and the opinions expressed by its general manager.

“The owners of Trapeze apologise for the recent actions and opinions expressed by the Trapeze General Manager,” the statement read. “Trapeze are committed to a policy of welcoming all guests into the venue and does not discriminate in the terms of race, age, colour, sex or national origin.

“The management team of Miroma Leisure, owners of Trapeze, are undertaking a full investigation of the matter and will take ‘affirmative action’ following the outcome. We have spoken with the promoters and offered them another date of their choice and offered to ‘double’ the money raised on the night for Grenfell as a gesture of goodwill.”

Meanwhile, Stormzy took time during his stunning Glastonbury set over the weekend to pay tribute to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire, calling on both the UK government and local London authorities to “tell the fucking truth” about the disaster.