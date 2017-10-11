The average age of grime fans has been revealed – and it might surprise you

One of the first academic studies into the genre has produced some interesting results

The average age of grime fans has been revealed in one of the first comprehensive academic studies to ever be launched into the genre.

Ticketmaster, in partnership with Disrupt and University of Westminster, are behind the findings “on public attitudes towards grime”, which was published in full earlier today (October 11). Over 2000 British music fans were quizzed on grime for the purpose of the study.



With 73% of the participants saying that they were aware of grime, the study found that just 43% actually listen to the genre – though 59% of grime fans have said that they believe grime is a way of life, and not just a music genre.

The report – which you can read in full here – also found that the average listener of grime is 29 years old.

The study also found that 58% of grime listeners voted Labour in June’s General Election. The figure goes some way towards proving that the #Grime4Corbyn movement had a significant bearing on voter opinion, with 24% of participants stating that the campaign influenced their vote.

Elsewhere in the report, 48% of respondents declared the controversial Form 696 – which has been used by the Metropolitan Police to shut down a number of grime shows under the grounds of “public safety” – to be discriminatory against the genre and its predominantly black musicians.