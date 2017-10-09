Ace was one of the founding members of the Pay As U Go Cartel.

Grime pioneer Major Ace has passed away following a battle with a brain tumour over the last few years. The rapper died in the early hours of morning this Sunday (October 8).

Ace was one of the founding members of the Pay As U Go Cartel which played an active role in becoming an early starting place for the likes of Wiley, Gods Gift and DJ Wildfire.

The rapper, real name Luke Monero, was confirmed to be dead by his brother Cass who wrote on Instagram: “My older bro Luke Monero/Major ace! has sadly passed away.. He was suffering from a brain tumour.. Love u 4eva bro LEGEND IN THE GAME.”

Since then members of the music world including Tinchy Stryder, Lethal Bizzle, DJ Target, MistaJam and Wretch32 have paid tribute.

Thank you for the memories bro 😪 sleep deep. #RIPMAJORACE 🙏🏾 A post shared by Dench Gang 🇬🇧🎤🇬🇭 (@lethalbizzle) on Oct 8, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

Pay As U Go hit number 12 with their hit Champagne Dance in 2001.