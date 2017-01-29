Grimes and Sia match donations to organisations fighting Trump’s immigration ban

The stars have encouraged their fans to donate to groups who are trying to help those in need

Grimes and Sia have both pledged to match donations to organisations who are fighting Trump’s immigration ban.

On Friday (January 27), he signed an order putting a four-month hold on allowing anyone into the United States who is from Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Somalia and Libya. Even those holding valid green cards and visas issued by the US or who have dual citizenship with another country not on the list will not be allowed entry to the country under Trump’s new rule.

The order has caused uproar across the US with protestors descending on major airports such as New York’s JFK airport and O’Hare International in Chicago.

Grimes announced that she will match donations given to the Council on American-Islam Relations (CAIR) up to $10,000 (£7,969). Sia, meanwhile, will match donations given to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) up to $100,000 ($79,688).

“tweet a screencap of your receipt to me <3 anything helps <3” wrote Grimes, while Sia asked fans to “help our queer and immigrant friends”.

As Pitchfork reports, Four Tet and Chairlift’s Caroline Polachek are among those who have already donated.

The ACLU have condemned Trump’s actions as a “war on equality”, saying they are “already taking a terrible human toll”. They and CAIR have both confirmed plans to file lawsuits against him.

Meanwhile, Rihanna, John Legend, Win Butler and more have spoken out against the order, with Rihanna calling the new US President an “immoral pig”.