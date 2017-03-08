Grimes’ ‘Visions’ to be reworked for classical concert series

The songs from the 2012 album will receive classical music interpretations by 13 composers.

Each song will receive a classical music interpretation by a different composer, marking a total of 13 different creations.

The concert series was founded by Plumes, a Montreal-based ensemble. Shows are set to take place across Canada this month, while there are also plans for some of the performances to be streamed online.

“We wanted to see how we could bridge the gap between popular and classical music—we have a suspicion it’s smaller than people think,” Luke Nickel (co-director of Winnipeg’s Cluster New Music and Integrated Arts Festival) told MusicWorks. “We want to think about interpretation and rearrangement, not only in terms of musical material but also in terms of the spirit of an artist. That led us to Grimes, whose DIY attitude seems to resonate across genres.”

“The theme of the festival is dismantling, taking something apart and reconstructing it,” Plumes’ Geof Holbrook told MusicWorks. In an interview with NOW Magazine, composer Monica Pearce said, “It’s going to be quite different from the album, which I think will be really exciting.”

You can see the full tour dates for ‘Many Visions: Plumes Deconstructs the Music of Grimes’ below.

03-10 Montreal, Quebec – Rocket Science Room

03-11 Toronto, Ontario – The Music Gallery

03-12 Hamilton, Ontario – The Casbah

03-13 Windsor, Ontario – University of Windsor

03-15 Guelph, Ontario – University of Guelph

03-16 Kitchener, Ontario – Wilfrid Laurier University

03-17 Winnipeg, Manitoba – Cluster Festival

03-18 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – Village Guitar & Amp Co

03-21 Vancouver, British Columbia – Music on Main