Watch Grizzly Bear perform ‘Painted Ruins’ tracks on ‘CBS This Morning’

The band performed 'Cut Out,' 'Mourning Sound,' and 'Losing All Sense'

Grizzly Bear stopped by CBS This Morning yesterday (Nov 4) to play a few tracks from their latest album ‘Painted Ruins’.

They’re the latest band to feature on the programme, which has also hosted the likes of The National, Julien Baker and Billy Corgan.

They performed songs ‘Cut Out,’ ‘Mourning Sound,’ and ‘Losing All Sense,’ which you can watch below.

‘Painted Ruins’ is Grizzly Bear’s fifth full-length album. It marked a return for the Brooklyn-based four-piece after a five-year absence and follows 2012’s ‘Shields’. That album followed their break-out third LP ‘Vecktamist’, which was released in 2009 and contained the popular single ‘Two Weeks’.

‘Painted Ruins’ was produced by the band’s bassist Chris Taylor.

The band appeared on Later… With Jools Holland last month (October 17). The line-up also included King Krule, SZA, Wolf Alice and Paul Heaton + Jacqui Abbott.

Following Donald Trump‘s victory in the US Presidential Election last November, Grizzly Bear frontman Ed Droste launched a fierce tirade against the now-President.

“‘Trump’s America’ is a continuation of white supremacy,” Droste wrote on Instagram. “I CANNOT deal with whites that feel ‘marginalized’. This country is built on blood, and all y’all ‘make America great again’ idiots are literally harkening back to a fictional idea of the past.”