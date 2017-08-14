Grizzly Bear’s new video stars Harry Potter’s Clémence Poésy

The video centres around women's liberation

Grizzly Bear have shared a new video for their latest single ‘Mourning Sound’.

Directed by Beatrice Pegard and filmed in Paris, the video stars Harry Potter and In Bruges actor Clémence Poésy.

The video is an avant-garde look at women’s liberation, which features Poésy dressed in a veil and miming along to the words. See the new visual below.

‘Mourning Sound’ is the lead single from the band’s long-awaited fifth album, ‘Painted Ruins’.

The Brooklyn four-piece have returned after a five-year absence with the new record, which follows 2012’s ‘Shields’. That album followed their break-out third LP ‘Vecktamist’, which was released in 2009 and contained the popular single ‘Two Weeks’.

Set to arrive on August 18 via RCA, Grizzly Bear’s ‘Painted Ruins’ was produced by the band’s bassist Chris Taylor. See the full tracklisting below.

‘Painted Ruins’:

01 Wasted Acres

02 Mourning Sound

03 Four Cypresses

04 Three Rings

05 Losing All Sense

06 Aquarian

07 Cut-Out

08 Glass Hillside

09 Neighbors

10 Systole

11 Sky Took Hold

Grizzly Bear have also announced a string of UK and Ireland tour dates to accompany the arrival of ‘Painted Ruins’, kicking off in Dublin on October 5.

October

5 – Vicar Street, Dublin

6 – Albert Hall, Manchester

8 – O2 ABC, Glasgow

9 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

Following Donald Trump‘s victory in the US Presidential Election last November, Grizzly Bear frontman Ed Droste launched a fierce tirade against the now-President.

“‘Trump’s America’ is a continuation of white supremacy,” Droste wrote on Instagram. “I CANNOT deal with whites that feel ‘marginalized’. This country is built on blood, and all y’all ‘make America great again’ idiots are literally harkening back to a fictional idea of the past.”