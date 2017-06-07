The ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2.’ Awesome Mix is getting a vinyl and cassette release

It features classic hits by Fleetwood Mac, Sam Cooke, George Harrison and Cat Stevens.

The ‘Awesome Mix’ soundtrack to Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2‘ is being released on cassette and vinyl.

Featuring classic songs by Fleetwood Mac, George Harrison, Cat Stevens and Sam Cooke, ‘Awesome Mix Vol. 2’ will be released on cassette on June 23 and vinyl on August 11.

The original ‘Awesome Mix’ album, which served as the soundtrack to 2014’s original Guardians Of The Galaxy film, went on to become one of the best-selling vinyl records of recent years.

Check out the full ‘Awesome Mix Vol. 2’ soundtrack below.

ELO – ‘Mr. Blue Sky’

Sweet – ‘Fox on the Run’

Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah – ‘Lake Shore Drive’

Fleetwood Mac – ‘The Chain’

Sam Cooke – ‘Bring it On Home to Me’

Glen Campbell – ‘Southern Nights’

George Harrison – ‘My Sweet Lord’

Looking Glass – ‘Brandy You’re a Fine Girl’

Jay and the Americans – ‘Come a Little Bit Closer’

Silver – ‘Wham Bang Shang-A-Lang’

Cheap Trick – ‘Surrender’

Yusuf / Cat Stevens – ‘Father and Son’

Parliament – ‘Flashlight’

The Sneepers featuring David Hasselhoff – ‘Guardians Inferno’

Discussing the ‘Awesome Mix Vol. 2’ with NME earlier this year, franchise starChris Pratt said: “I daresay it’s better than the first one. There’s some really deep cuts on it.”

Pratt added: “We’re really proud of the music. James [Gunn, director] does a good job of threading the music in and making it – using it as a narrative tool to help tell the story. It’s a big part of our movie, it takes centre stage quite a few times.”