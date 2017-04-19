‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Volume 2 ‘Awesome Mix’ soundtrack revealed

The soundtrack to ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 2‘ and long-awaited follow-up to the now legendary ‘Awesome Mix’ has been revealed. Check out the full tracklist below.

The soundtrack for Marvel Studio’s 2014 blockbuster went on to become one of the best-selling vinyl records of recent years, combining classics picked out by Star-Lord on his mixtape with a separate score composed by Peter Bates. Now, the tracklist to the critically-acclaimed sequel is out – featuring a rush of ’70s rock alongside a guest appearance from David Hasselhoff. aMONG

Among the other highlights is ‘The Chain’ by Fleetwood Mac.

“‘The Chain’ is one because it is about the Guardians, at least in the way we use it, and we use it a couple of times in the movie,” writer and director James Gunn told Rolling Stone. “And the other one is ‘Brandy’, which is an incredibly important song in the movie.”

ELO – ‘Mr. Blue Sky’

Sweet – ‘Fox on the Run’

Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah – ‘Lake Shore Drive’

Fleetwood Mac – ‘The Chain’

Sam Cooke – ‘Bring it On Home to Me’

Glen Campbell – ‘Southern Nights’

George Harrison – ‘My Sweet Lord’

Looking Glass – ‘Brandy You’re a Fine Girl’

Jay and the Americans – ‘Come a Little Bit Closer’

Silver – ‘Wham Bang Shang-A-Lang’

Cheap Trick – ‘Surrender’

Yusuf / Cat Stevens – ‘Father and Son’

Parliament – ‘Flashlight’

The Sneepers featuring David Hasselhoff – ‘Guardians Inferno’

Earlier this year, the cast compiled their own mixtape of tracks inspired by the film – featuring ZZ Top, David Bowie and many more.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2 will hit cinemas on May 5. A press screening over the weekend saw an influx of largely glowing reviews.

Actress Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula, has also dropped some hints about what to expect from her character in Vol. 2.

“I think we might even feel a tinge of sympathy towards Nebula this time, because we really start to see the emotional crack in her character,” she said.