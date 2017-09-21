Watch Gucci Mane get accosted by animal rights activists

The Atlanta rapper was approached by two protestors during a meet-and-greet session with fans

Gucci Mane was accosted by a pair of animal rights activists during a recent meet-and-greet session with fans after the protestors took issue with his decision to wear fur – watch footage of the incident below.

The Atlanta rapper – who recently came off probation following his release from jail in May 2016 – is currently promoting his new book, The Autobiography of Gucci Mane.

Off probation today and my book is in stores NOW! What a day!!!! A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Sep 19, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

Gucci was appearing at a signing session for the book in New York City when the incident occurred, with one of the protestors approaching the rapper and shaking his hand.

“Word on the street is that you’re going vegan brother,” the protestor said to Gucci. “But you can’t be vegan if you keep wearing that fur!”

The protestor then unveiled a t-shirt which bore the slogan ‘Animal Abuser’, before security rushed the protestor and his accomplice away as they chanted slogans and shouted “shame on Gucci”. The two protestors have since been identified as members of the New York Animal Defenders.

Watch the incident below.

Gucci recently released his latest project, ‘Mr. Davis’. The album featured guest contributions from the likes of A$AP Rocky, The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj, Schoolboy Q and Migos.

Last December, Gucci performed for NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’ concert series along with his regular producer, Zaytoven.