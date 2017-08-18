Gucci Mane announces new album and shares Migos collaboration ‘I Get The Bag’

The new record will feature the likes of A$AP Rocky, The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj and more

Gucci Mane has announced his new album, ‘Mr. Davis’, and shared a new collaboration with Migos titled ‘I Get The Bag’.

The record follows the rapper’s May mixtape ‘Droptopwop’, which marked the one-year anniversary of his being released from prison.

The new album will be released on September 15 and will feature a host of guest stars including A$AP Rocky, The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj, Schoolboy Q, Rae Sremmurd‘s Slim Jxmmi, and more.

As Consequence Of Sound reports, ‘I Get The Bag’ – the first track to be revealed from ‘Mr. Davis’ – marks Mane and Migos’ second collaboration, following their work together on the latter’s ‘Slippery’. You can hear ‘I Get The Bag’ below.

The tracklisting for ‘Mr. Davis’ is as follows:



‘Work in Progress (Intro)’

‘Back On’

‘I Get the Bag (feat. Migos)’

‘Stunting Ain’t Nuthin (feat. Slim Jxmmi & Young Dolph)’

‘Curve (feat. The Weeknd)’

‘Enormous (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)’

‘Members Only’

‘Money Make Ya Handsome’

‘Changed (feat. Big Sean)’

‘We Ride (feat. Monica)’

‘Lil Story (feat. Schoolboy Q)’

‘Tone It Down (feat. Chris Brown)’

‘Make Love’

‘Money Piling’

‘Jumped Out the Whip (feat. A$AP Rocky)’

‘Miss My Woe (feat. Rico Love)’

‘Made It (Outro)’

It was recently revealed that the beat used by Kendrick Lamar on his recent single ‘Humble’ was originally meant for Mane.

The track’s producer, Mike Will Made It, has shared the story behind the standout ‘Damn’ track in a new interview, saying: “I knew that beat was going to capture a moment.”

“It just felt real urgent,” he told NPR. “I made that beat [last year] when Gucci Mane was getting out of jail; I made it with him in mind. I was just thinking, damn, Gucci’s about to come home; it’s got to be something urgent that’s just going to take over the radio. And I felt like that beat was that.”

The producer continued: “I ended up not doing it with Gucci and I let Kendrick hear it. I was thinking, ‘if Dot gets on this it’ll be his first time being heard on some[thing] like this.’ At the same time, it kind of has an NWA/Dr. Dre feel, an Eminem kind of feel. So I thought, let me see if Dot fucks with it. And he heard the beat and he liked it.