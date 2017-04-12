Geils founded and led The J. Geils Band from its inception in 1967 until he quit the band for good in 2012

The guitarist J. Geils has died, aged 71.

Geils was best known for forming the band which carried his name. The J. Geils Band, who formed in 1967 in Worcester, Massachusetts, were most prolific in the 70s and 80s, releasing 14 albums between 1970 and 1984.

The blues rock band became best known for such singles as ‘Must Of Got Lost’ (1975), ‘Love Stinks’ (1980) and ‘Come Back’ (1980). Their sole number one single in the US, ‘Centerfold’, hit the top of the charts in 1981. The album that ‘Centerfold’ was taken from, ‘Freeze-Frame’, also hit number one in the charts in the same year.

The band would only release one more album after their 1981 success, with their 14th and final album ‘You’re Gettin’ Even While I’m Gettin’ Odd’ being released in 1984. The band split up the year after, but reformed in 1999 to play occasional reunion shows. However, Geils officially quit the band in 2012, where he proceeded to sue his bandmates for going on tour without him and using the band’s trademarked name.

Geils was found dead at his home in Groton, Massachusetts yesterday (April 11). Police said he died of natural causes.

J. Geils Band vocalist Peter Wolf paid tribute to his guitarist on Facebook, with his statement reading: “Thinking of all the times we kicked it high and rocked down the house! R.I.P. Jay Geils.”

Fellow musicians – including Rage Against The Machine‘s Tom Morello and Nils Lofgren – and admirers of Geils’ work also remembered the late guitarist on social media.