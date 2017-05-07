Guns N’ Roses and The Who announce joint tour

The two iconic rock legends will share stages this autumn

Guns N’ Roses and The Who have announced a joint headlining tour.

The two rock icons will share co-headlining duties on September 23rd at Rio De Janeiro’s Rock In Rio festival, before jetting over to Argentina for a show at Estadio Único De La Plata in Buenos Aires.

Further shows are set to take place in Brazil, Peru and Chile, reports Blabbermouth, though these are yet to be officially announced.

The news comes after The Who’s Roger Daltrey revealed that the band’s current tour may be their last. Speaking to NME last month, the frontman hinted that their upcoming Las Vegas residency could mark the band’s final bow. “We seriously don’t know if we’ll ever play again after this tour,” he admitted. “People at our age have been popping their clogs [over the last year] so let’s just get real here, where we are in our lives. We’re doing remarkably well for where we are but we just don’t know. If we get through this year, we’re gonna need some time off. We’ll re-think it after that.”

Meanwhile, Guns N’ Roses have announced some huge supports for their upcoming UK and Ireland dates. Royal Blood, Mark Lanegan and Otherkin will support the band at Dublin’s Slane Castle, before they head to London Stadium with The Kills and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown opening proceedings. The dates come after the ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ superstars sold over a million tickets to their European tour in just one day.

Both Guns N’ Roses and The Who are set to tour extensively throughout the summer.