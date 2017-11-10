Slash and Axl are heading back to the UK...

Guns N’Roses have been announced as the final headliners for Download Festival 2018.

The rock icons will headline Saturday night at the Donington Park Festival, which is due to take place next year from 8-10 June.

The huge booking comes after legendary guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan reunited with Axl Rose for the ‘Not In This Lifetime Tour’, which finally made its way to the UK last summer.

Now, they’ll be returning to the UK once more for Download, completing a stellar headline bill for next year’s festival that also features Ozzy Osbourne and Avenged Sevenfold, who were both revealed earlier this week.

Describing GnR’s headline slot, Download promoter Andy Copping said: “It’s great to have this iconic line up of Guns N’ Roses headlining at Download. I am sure I am not alone when I say I have been wanting this to happen for years.

“It will be an incredible show and will be one of the highlights of the Download weekend.”

Tickets for Download Festival are currently on sale and you can buy them here.

This year’s Download Festival saw the triumphant return of System Of A Down, with NME’s official verdict hailing their ability to “transcend the decades they’ve been around”.