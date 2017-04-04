Guns N’ Roses confirm huge support acts for London and Dublin shows

Welcome to the jungle

Guns N’ Roses have confirmed the batch of special guests that will be supporting them at their upcoming shows in London and Dublin.

The veteran rock icons, who have spent much of the last year performing to millions of fans around the world on their ‘Not In This Lifetime’ tour after reuniting the ‘classic’ line-up, will be heading to Europe this summer before arriving in the UK and Ireland.

Now, they’ve confirmed that they’ll be supported by Royal Blood, Mark Lanegan and Otherkin at Dublin’s Slane Castle, before they head to London Stadium where The Kills and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown will open for them.

Royal Blood have been teasing fans with new music, as their ‘sexy and confident’ second album is expected to drop later this year, while The Kills are currently celebrating their 15th anniversary as well as touring in support of their acclaimed 2016 album ‘Ash & Ice‘.

Guns N’ Roses upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

Sat May 27 2017 – DUBLIN Slane Castle

Fri June 16 2017 – LONDON Stadium Olympic Park

Sat June 17 2017 – LONDON Stadium Olympic Park

Guns N’ Roses recently made headlines for being booed by fans for ‘forgetting’ what city they were in while performing in Australia, after being ‘pranked’ with a ‘security scare’ by friends and tourmates AC/DC when they touched down at the airport.