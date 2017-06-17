Guns N’ Roses play first UK gig under classic line-up in 24 years

The 'Not In This Lifetime' Tour continues

Guns N’ Roses‘ recently reformed classic line-up played their first UK gig in 24 years last night (June 16).

The latest stop on their ‘Not In This Lifetime Tour’ – named after Rose’s 2012 reaction to the idea of the original line-up reforming – took place at London’s Olympic Stadium.

The veteran rock band reformed their ‘classic’ line-up in 2016 and have been touring since, with founder Axl Rose and former members Slash and Duff McKagan taking part – though original guitarist Izzy Stradlin has not participated in the reunion. Guitarist Richard Fortus recently said the band were writing new material and a potential album was “too good not to happen at this point”.

The setlist featured no big surprises, with GnR classics set alongside covers of the likes of Wings, Pink Floyd, Bob Dylan and The Who. The band also played their recent setlist addition ‘Black Hole Sun’ – a Soundgarden cover – as a tribute to Chris Cornell, who died in May aged 52. See fan-shot clips and highlights of the gig below:

Incredible fans!!!! Thank you London #GNR #notinthislifetime A post shared by betalebeis (@betalebeis) on Jun 16, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

Guns N’ Roses played:

It’s So Easy

Mr. Brownstone

Chinese Democracy

Welcome to the Jungle

Double Talkin’ Jive

Better

Estranged

Live and Let Die (Wings cover)

Rocket Queen

You Could Be Mine

Attitude (Misfits cover)

This I Love

Civil War

Yesterdays

Coma

Speak Softly Love (Nino Rota cover)

Sweet Child O’ Mine

My Michelle

Wish You Were Here (Pink Floyd cover)

November Rain

Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (Bob Dylan cover)

Nightrain

Encore:

Black Hole Sun (Soundgarden cover)

Patience

The Seeker (The Who cover)

Paradise City