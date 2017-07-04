Guns N’ Roses once nearly toured with NWA

Members of both acts performed at Coachella in 2016

NWA have revealed that they once nearly toured with Guns N’ Roses.

Both acts almost teamed up in the 1990s and were fans of each other’s bands.

DJ Yella told Rolling Stone: “We were supposed to do a couple of shows with them, but our manager got too greedy,” he said. “They wanted to give us $25,000 for 10 minutes, but our management wanted $50,000 so it didn’t work. We might have ended up doing a whole bunch of shows with them.”

Then-manager Jerry Heller said he did not recall a solid offer for Guns N’ Roses shows, but that he “probably” would have asked for more than $50,000, as he thought they were worth it.

MC Ren added: “We hung out with them one time. They had a show at the Forum in Inglewood, and we went to hang out with them before and after the show. We had heard that Axl was an NWA fan.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“I remember having a headache for three days, that music was so loud,” Yella contined.

“They was real cool,” Ren recalled. “I remember talking to Axl backstage in the dressing room and he started rapping. I can’t remember how it went, but he busted a rhyme.”

Guns N’ Roses played two massive shows at London’s Olympic Stadium last month. It was the recently reformed classic line-up’s first UK gig in 24 years.

The veteran rock band reformed their ‘classic’ line-up in 2016 and have been touring since, with founder Axl Rose and former members Slash and Duff McKagan taking part – though original guitarist Izzy Stradlin has not participated in the reunion. Guitarist Richard Fortus recently said the band were writing new material and a potential album was “too good not to happen at this point”.

The setlist featured GnR classics set alongside covers of Pink Floyd, Bob Dylan and The Who. The band also played their recent setlist addition ‘Black Hole Sun’ – a Soundgarden cover – as a tribute to Chris Cornell,