Guns N’ Roses ‘planning’ new album: ‘It’s too good not to happen’

Band reunited with original members Slash and Duff McKagan for the first time in two decades last year

Guns N’ Roses are planning a new album, according to guitarist Richard Fortus.

The classic rock group reunited with original members Slash and Duff McKagan for the first time in two decades last year. The band haven’t released an album since 2008’s infamously delayed ‘Chinese Democracy’, while Slash and McKagan haven’t featured on a GnR record since 1993’s ‘The Spaghetti Incident?’.

Now Fortus, who has been a member of the band since 2002, has spoken about plans for a new album on the StageLeft podcast. He said that the idea of recording a new LP was “too good not to happen”.

Fortus said: “We haven’t started recording anything, when I say that, as far as in the studio doing an album. We’ve been recording a lot of stuff, just ideas, assembling ideas, but not going into a studio and actually tracking a new record.”

He added: “It’s sort of too good not to happen at this point, that’s how I feel about it. This band is really a force right now, and I definitely hope that we do, and I think we’re all sort of counting on it, and we’re also planning on it.”

The guitarist went on to praise frontman Axl Rose’s songwriting skills, saying: “I think the genius of Axl is his ability to assemble songs, from different parts, and make them feel cohesive as a song. I’ve never seen anybody able to do that in the same way.”

Meanwhile, Guns N’ Roses are set to play two shows at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park later this month (June 16, 17).