Guns N’ Roses’ Slash to play virtual reality gig in a zoo

“Welcome to the jungle”



Guns’ N’ Roses guitarist Slash has announced plans to play a gig at Los Angeles Zoo, with the show being broadcast in virtual reality.

The performance takes place on May 20 as part of a benefit show for the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association’s 2017 Beastly Ball. He’ll be joined by Jack Black, Grace Potter and Bernard Fowler, with money being raised for the new Species Conservation Action Network. Slash is already a board trustee of the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association.

As Billboard reports, Slash fans will be able to watch the show in full VR, alongside behind-the-scenes VR access and an interview with the guitarist.

Proceeds from the show will be used to identify global animal conservation issues that require immediate, urgent attention. A live auction will also take place.

Slash said: “I’m honored and proud to be a part of the L.A. Zoo’s 50th Anniversary Beastly Ball. It’s going to be the biggest yet, and I’m really looking forward to jamming live with some good friends.”

The show will be available to watch via City Private Pass.