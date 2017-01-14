Musician Richard Morrill says the pair plagarised his song 'Who's Got My Lightah'

Gwen Stefani and Pharrell Williams are being sued for copyright infringement.

The pair co-wrote Stefani’s 2014 song ‘Spark The Fire’, which is the subject of the lawsuit. Musician Richard Morrill is claiming that the track’s chorus bears musical and lyrical similarities to his 1996 song ‘Who’s Got My Lightah‘.

Morrill was the former lead singer for L.A.P.D., who would go on to become Korn. He says he gave Stefani a copy of his song in the late ’90s and is suing her Harajuku Lovers company and label Interscope Records as well.

As Pitchfork reports, Morrill is seeking damages, “all gains and profits that they have enjoyed” at his expense, lawyers fees and acknowledgement that the copyright of the track was infringed.

Last year, Stefani reflected on her time working with Prince in 1999 for the No Doubt album ‘Return of Saturn’.

The band recorded the track ‘Waiting Room’ with the late artist. Instead of featuring on the intended ‘Return of Saturn’ album, it was used on the band’s 2001 album ‘Rock Steady’.

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show, Stefani recalled her experiences working with Prince – who was then using the unpronounceable “Love Symbol” – labelling him a “genius”.

Stefani claims she spent eight hours in the booth recording vocals, with Prince feeding her harmonies to repeat into the microphone. The singer said she remembers being scared during the whole experience.

“I’m not even that good of a singer,” she told Stern. “I’m saying technically, as a singer, I have my style, but it’s not like I have a big range. I can sing in tune and I can hear notes, but he’s just like a genius.”