H Hawkline’s ‘I Romanticize’ among albums nominated for Welsh Music Prize 2017

H Hawkline’s latest album ‘I Romanticize’ is the sixth album to be revealed as one of the twelve shortlisted for the 2017 Welsh Music Prize. Check out the nominees so far below.

Today sees the full 12 shortlisted albums gradually unveiled, celebrating the best in Welsh music over the last year.

Honouring the album, a statement from the Welsh Music Prize reads: “The melodic sound of Huw Evans’ voice allows the Cardiffian to avoid the often stunting formulas of indie rock.

“His latest release as H Hawkline, ‘I Romantacize’ stands as testament to the nuance and charm of his southern Welsh drawl.”

DJ Huw Stephens added: “It’s been a strong year for albums in Wales. This shortlist reflects that and we can’t wait to find out which album the judges choose.

“The Welsh Music Prize has really grown in stature over the years and now we see international press and the music industry recognizing the title as an important and respected accolade.”

The winner will be announced at a ceremony at Milk and Sugar in the Old Library in Cardiff on Friday 20 October. The nominees so far are:

BABY QUEENS – BABY QUEENS

BENDITH – BENDITH

GRUFF RHYS – SET FIRE TO THE STARS

GEORGIA RUTH – FOSSIL SCALE

H HAWKLINE – I ROMANTICIZE

MAMMOTH WEED WIZARD BASTARD – Y PROFFWYD DWYLL