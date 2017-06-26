Haim announce North American tour dates

Band to tour US and Canada in support of second album ‘Something to Tell You’

Haim have announced a series of North American tour dates in support of their upcoming new album.

The trio are set to release second album ‘Something to Tell You’, the follow-up to their 2013 debut album ‘Days Are Gone’, on July 7.

Following a stellar set at Glastonbury festival this past weekend, Haim have now confirmed a series of US and Canada shows for August, September and October. See those in full below.

August 19 Long Beach, CA – ALT 98.7 Summer Camp at Queen Mary Events Park

September 3 Seattle, WA – Bumbershoot Festival

September 4 Vancouver, British Columbia – Malkin Bowl

September 5 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

September 7 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

September 9 Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre

September 10 Dana Point, CA – Ohana Music and Arts Festival at Doheny State Beach

September 12 Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

September 13 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

September 15 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theater

September 16-17 Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown

September 24 Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful Festival

October 20-22 Phoenix, AZ – Lost Lake Music Festival

Haim recently unveiled a new song called ‘Little Of Your Love’. The track follows on from the previously released ‘I Want You Back‘ and ‘Right Now‘.

At Glastonbury, the band staged an impromptu dance party during their crowd-pleasing set in the sun on The Other Stage. Following a rendition of the ‘Days Are Gone’ track ‘Falling’, Este asked if “they should keep the dance party going” – a question that was met with wild cheers from the audience.

Earlier in the set, Este Haim declared that the band had brought “the Californian sunshine” to Worthy Farm, and also joked that she was prepared to leak the band’s new album before its release next month.