Haim cover Shania Twain’s ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’

Their love of the 90s country star continues

Haim have played another Shania Twain cover, this time performing ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’.

The trio showcased their stripped back take on the track on Australian radio show Triple J. You can watch their cover below.

It comes after the trio previously performed Twain’s ‘Man I Feel Like A Woman’ at a recent show at a pop-up shop in LA.

Haim also recently covered Selena Gomez‘s recent single ‘Bad Liar’ for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

They released their new album ‘Something To Tell You’ earlier this month. They also announced a new documentary that goes behind the scenes of the recording of the record.

Haim: Behind The Album shows footage of the band laying down and performing their new songs.

The band also recently talked about how the record had been four years in the making. “If someone else wrote our songs instead of us, we’d be quicker,” Alana said, with Este adding: “We go over every single sound, every single beat.”

Asked if they were worried that people would forget about the band during their time away, Alana replied: “Maybe we would have been worried if we didn’t think we were making awesome shit.”

Haim recently announced North American tour dates for this summer. See those below.

August 19 Long Beach, CA – ALT 98.7 Summer Camp at Queen Mary Events Park

September 3 Seattle, WA – Bumbershoot Festival

September 4 Vancouver, British Columbia – Malkin Bowl

September 5 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

September 7 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

September 9 Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre

September 10 Dana Point, CA – Ohana Music and Arts Festival at Doheny State Beach

September 12 Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

September 13 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

September 15 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theater

September 16-17 Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown

September 24 Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful Festival

October 20-22 Phoenix, AZ – Lost Lake Music Festival