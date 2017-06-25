Watch Haim stage an impromptu dance party on stage during Glastonbury set

The California three-piece got the crowd moving towards the end of their performance on The Other Stage

Haim staged an impromptu dance party during their Glastonbury 2017 set this evening (June 25).

The California three-piece – who will release their second studio album ‘Something To Tell You’ on July 7 – played a crowd-pleasing set in the sun on The Other Stage earlier today, taking to the stage at 5:35pm for their 50-minute performance.

Earlier in the set, Este Haim declared that the band had brought “the Californian sunshine” to Worthy Farm, and also joked that she was prepared to leak the band’s new album before its release next month.

Following a rendition of the ‘Days Are Gone’ track ‘Falling’, Este asked if “they should keep the dance party going” – a question that was met with wild cheers from the audience. Watch footage of the dance party below.

As their backing band laid down a funky instrumental, the three Haim sisters began to dance on stage, imploring the crowd to dance and jump with them. At one point, multi-instrumentalist Alana ran down to the barrier to dance with fans who had made their way to the front to watch the band perform.

Haim’s performance on The Other Stage comes ahead of The Courteeners (who start at 6:55pm), Emeli Sande (8:35pm) and headliners Boy Better Know (10:15pm).