Haim bring “the Californian sunshine” to Glastonbury as they kick off Other Stage set

Bassist Este also joked that she was prepared to leak the three-piece's forthcoming second album 'Something To Tell You'

Haim declared that they’d brought the “Californian sunshine” to the Glastonbury site as they kicked off their set on The Other Stage this evening (June 25).

The three-piece took to Worthy Farm’s second-biggest stage at 5:35pm for their 50-minute set.

Kicking off with ‘Want You Back’ – the opening track from their forthcoming second studio album ‘Something To Tell You’ – the three-piece brought plenty of energy and positive vibes during their set, as well as their customary on-stage banter.

Taking time at one point in the set to address the crowd, bassist Este Haim proclaimed: “Glastonbury! We’re back.”

Multi-instrumentalist Alana followed up with: “This is our third time at Glastonbury, and obviously, we love the number three,” before gesturing to her two sisters and bandmates. “It feels good to be home.”

“I mean, I have to say one thing,” Este continued. “I have good news and bad news: the good news is it’s sunny, and we’ve brought the Californian sunshine. And Glastonbury looks sexy as ever, you guys have not changed one point.

“Bad news is that we all have to wait another week-and-a-half until our bloody record comes out. It comes out July 7, 2017, and I’m so excited for all of you to hear it. It can’t come soon enough – I might leak it, and get in trouble with everyone on stage as well,” before joking: “But I don’t really care, so we’ll see what happens, bye!”

See clips of Haim’s performance on The Other Stage below.

Haim’s performance on The Other Stage comes ahead of The Courteeners (who start at 6:55pm), Emeli Sande (8:35pm) and headliners Boy Better Know (10:15pm).