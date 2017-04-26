Haim and Katy Perry confirmed for ‘Saturday Night Live’ performances

'SNL' live schedule announced for May

Haim and Katy Perry will both play Saturday Night Live next month (May).

The news was confirmed today (April 26) that Haim will appear on the May 13 episode of the show, which will be hosted by Melissa McCarthy, while Katy Perry will perform on the Dwayne Johnson-hosted May 20 episode.

These follow LCD Soundsystem’s already-announced SNL performance on May 6.

This is how Haim reacted to the news:

Haim are expected to release new music this Thursday (April 27). After trailing their comeback with a series of mysterious billboards around the world, the returning trio now look set to drop their first new music in four years. Their new record and follow-up to 2013’s acclaimed ‘Days Are Gone’ has been in the works for quite some time, and was originally pencilled for release back in the autumn.

Earlier this year, the band promised “classic songwriting, but also modern, exciting and fearless” tracks from their new LP. Song titles include ‘Nothing’s Wrong’ and ‘Give Me Just A Little Of Your Love’ – stating that it would be arriving later this year.

Additional contributors to the record include former Vampire Weekend member Rostam Batmanglij and producer Ariel Rechtshaid — the latter was involved in ‘Days Are Gone’.

Meanwhile, the trio of sisters have also announced several UK tour dates – including Reading & Leeds Festival and being among the latest additions for BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend, alongside Lorde, Lana Del Rey, Kasabian and many more.