Haim share new track ‘Little Of Your Love’

Band release second album 'Something to Tell You' in July

Haim has released a new track called ‘Little Of Your Love’.

The trio are set to release second album ‘Something to Tell You’, the follow-up to their 2013 debut album ‘Days Are Gone’, on July 7.

Having already performed this new track live alongside another cut called ‘Nothing’s Wrong’, the band have now shared ‘Little Of Your Love’ in full via Apple Music.

The track follows on from the previously released ‘I Want You Back‘ and ‘Right Now‘.

See the tracklist for their new album below. They also recently revealed the cover art for their new record.

‘Want You Back’

‘Nothing’s Wrong’

‘Little of Your Love’

‘Ready For You’

‘Something To Tell You’

‘You Never Knew’

‘Kept Me Crying’

‘Found It In Silence’

‘Walking Away’

‘Right Now’

‘Night So Long’

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

HAIM will play Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds Festivals this summer:

Glastonbury Festival (June 25)

Leeds Festival (August 25)

Reading Festival (27)

Earlier this year, the band promised “classic songwriting, but also modern, exciting and fearless” tracks from their new LP.

“If someone else wrote our songs instead of us, we’d be quicker,” Alana said, with Este adding: “We go over every single sound, every single beat.”

“Maybe we would have been worried if we didn’t think we were making awesome shit,” Alana added.

Lead singer Danielle continued to describe how after their last tour finished in 2014 “we went right back into writing for the next album,” explaining: “We didn’t want to take any time off. But nothing really stuck. All we knew for two years was wake up, soundcheck, play the show, go to sleep and fit in a slice of pizza at some point. We needed to turn our brains from touring brains back to writing brains. When we came home, we literally got off the bus, took a nap and went right into the studio.